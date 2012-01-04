Contact Us

Mailing address:

PO Box 301119

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Physical address:

7 Harris Avenue

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

phone: (617) 524-2626

fax: (617) 524-3921

We welcome messages and materials addressed to these mailboxes:

Advertising information: localads@jamaicaplaingazette.com

Press releases, news tips, event listings: news@missionhillgazette.com

Events listings: reporter@jamaicaplaingazette.com

Letters to the editor: news@missionhillgazette.com

Editor: administration@missionhillgazette.com

How to send…

Use e-mail, fax or drop off material. In most cases, especially with longer written materials and photographs, we prefer e-mail. Always give us your contact information, including telephone number.

Events listings to news: Please include, who, what, where, when, how and why. Also include a telephone number or web site for more information. Make sure events are either located in Jamaica Plain or Mission Hill.

Letters to the editor: All opinion pieces need to be 500 words or less. Letters should be mostly opinion, not news reporting. Please give name, address and telephone number for verification purposes.

Website comments: Website comments are moderated and are edited and posted at the Gazette’s sole discretion. Comments should not include profanity, vulgarity, news reporting, factual corrections, personal attacks, commercial advertising or links to other websites.

Obituaries: The Gazette publishes obituaries of current or former Mission Hill residents free of charge. Obituaries must come from a funeral home or service and run a maximum of 250 words. The Gazette also publishes “In Memoriam” pieces that may be longer reflections on a recently deceased person or may mark the anniversary of a death. There is a fee for “In Memoriam” pieces. Contact administration@missionhillgazette.com for more information.

Photos and graphics to the appropriate address above: Please send them as 300 dpi jpegs. Please put a name on the jpeg, not a number. Please indicate the photo’s name on caption information, so photo and caption can be matched. Please do not imbed photos or graphics in text documents as your single way of sending them.

Advertising materials: Please contact us before sending your material so we can confirm size specifications, price(s) and make a space reservation(s) for it. We accept ad materials in two-ways:

1. As a camera-ready PDF that requires no adjustments on our part. This qualifies for a discount.

2. As text, graphics, photos, a sketch, etc. that our production artist will make into an ad for you, according to your size and price choice. We are happy to provide customers with a proof of these ads, if materials are received by deadline.